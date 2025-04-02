ALERT: Damaging thunderstorms likely

ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms likely across all of the News5 Viewing Area Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The timing for these storms will be roughly from 10 pm Wednesday night through 6 am Thursday morning.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Northern Ohio beginning 8 pm Wednesday through 8 am Sunday. Several rounds of rain Wednesday through Saturday night could dump between 2 and 5 inches across Northern Ohio.

A warm front will lift northeast through Ohio this morning. Plan on a few midday storms long the front. The threat for damage is low but not zero. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are the biggest concerns midday. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s.

Our temps SOAR after that line pushes into PA. We're warming into the middle and upper 60s with a gusty south wind. That heat (and humidity) will fuel our overnight storm threat.

A massive push of energy fueling thunderstorms to our west will be building quickly. The threat for tornadoes, damaging gusts and large hail is HIGH. Those storms grow into a large line and push our way toward midnight. Plan on widespread heavy rain and embedded gusts over 60mph. The heavy rain could lead to flooding in flood prone areas in addition to power outages from damaging gusts. Make sure you're staying alert.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Temps soaring after midday storms. | High: 67°

Tonight: Widespread thunderstorms with damage possible. | Low: 60º

Thursday: Drying early with more rain late. | High: 65°

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with scattered rain. | High: 50°

Saturday: Elevated flood threat with heavier rain likely. | High: 54°

Sunday: Scattered showers with steady (or dropping) temps. | High: 44º

