ALERT: Severe Storms possible Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Heat & humidity building this morning. Heat & humidity are fuel for thunderstorms. Meaning, the storms that build this afternoon will have plenty of fuel. We'll all get thunderstorms with most of those storms being strong enough to cause damage. The main threat for damage is from straightline winds but large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Make sure you have a plan and a way to get info when these storms start building.
DAILY FORECAST:
Tuesday: PM storms, some severe. Windy. | High: 82º
Wednesday: Much cooler with a few morning showers. | High: 52º
Thursday: Scattered rain returning. | High: 75º
Friday: Wet & breezy. | High: 64º
Saturday: A few showers. | High: 52º
Sunday: Brighter & warmer. | High: 62º
