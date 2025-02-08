ALERT: Wintry Mess

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Saturday at 1 pm for all of northern Ohio. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will add up to an icy mess Saturday afternoon and evening.

Your Saturday will start dry with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 20s. By Saturday the mid afternoon through this evening, another wintry mix will target NEO. A winter weather advisory has been issued for nearly the entire viewing area for Saturday afternoon and evening. Look for 1-3 inches of snow, some sleet and light freezing rain for Greater Cleveland and the Lake Erie counties of Ohio. Just south of the lakeshore counties, look for .1" to .4" of ice accumulation from sleet and freezing rain. We could see a changeover to rain in these southern counties as well, especially along the US Route 30 corridor. Plan on ice covering untreated surfaces Saturday afternoon and overnight. Travel could be very treacherous as well!

Other than a few snow showers, things will be much quieter on Sunday, not impacting Super Bowl Plans for most.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: ALERT! Snow, sleet & freezing rain... snow & ice accumulations possible. | High: 31º

Sunday: Cold air lingers with snow flurries possible. | High: 31º

Monday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 28º

Tuesday: More clouds with another shot at snow. | High: 31º

Wednesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 29º

Thursday: Watching closely. Wintry mess. | High: 29º

St. Valentine's Day: Few snow showers. | High: 32º

