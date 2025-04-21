An incredible workweek bookended by thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — We're warmer today but windy & much wetter. Temps will hit near 70º but winds will gust as high as 40mph fueling scattered storms. Plan on heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds with the strongest storms. The damage threat is very low today. I can't rule out a strong storm but again, the damage threat is very low.

The storms all head east and out of Ohio by the evening commute. Roads may still be wet but winds will relax and our sky should start to clear. We clear even more overnight as temps dip into the 40s. Chilly start but brigth sun will help us rebound Back into the lower 60s for most. 50s if you're along the lakeshore thanks to the chilly lake breeze.

We're back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday before the rain returns. Friday is looking SOAKED.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warm, windy & wet with scattered t-storms. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Seasonable with more sun with a cool lake breeze. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Warmer with isolated t-shower chances. | High: 69º

Thursday: Even warmer with isolated t-shower chances. | High: 74º

Friday: Storms likely with heavy rain possible. | High: 70º

Saturday: Dryig out as temps take a dive. | High: 55º

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 58º

