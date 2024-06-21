And the heat rolls on with heat index readings near 100º

CLEVELAND — Some of us are getting a break today... some of us are not. The farther north you are, the more of a break you're getting. Temps have been in the lower and middle 90s all week long but that streak ends, for some of us, today. That's all thanks to a shift in our winds. Northwest winds today will drop Cleveland and our northern counties out of the 90s. But only by a couple degrees. Today will not be "cool," and if you're in Akron or south, you're still in the 90s.

The humidity will stay high. The heat index will still be near 100º even though temps will take a brief break. Brief is a key word though.

Saturday, the front shifts back north. So we are all in the muggy soup again. Highs in the lower and middle 90s will be common with intense humidity and isolated afternoon storms. The next best chance for rain holds off until Sunday, with more seasonable temperatures returning on Monday.

Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Heat Advisory through Saturday evening

Afternoons lower & middle 90sº

Mornings/nights in the 70s

A few afternoon storms each day

Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds/hail

Some relief by Sunday and Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 89º

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 94º

Sunday: Heat dome breaks. Scattered storms.| High: 85º

Monday: Few storms, much cooler temps.| High: 75º

Monday: Few storms, much cooler temps.| High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: