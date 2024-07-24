Another day of heat, humidity and strong afternoon storms... Plan ahead.

CLEVELAND — We'll get in on more storm activity this afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Plan on a few more storms during the afternoon with more storms late tonight into early Thursday.
We should be drying nicely midday with 70s settling in for the afternoon. 80s return Friday and we're pushing 90º by Sunday.
What To Expect
- Hot & hmuid
- Few Strong storms today
- Gorgeous Friday
- Very warm weekend ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 84º
Thursday: Mainly morning thundershowers.| High: 78º
Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°
Sunday: Hazy sun. | High: 89°
