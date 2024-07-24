Another day of heat, humidity and strong afternoon storms... Plan ahead.

CLEVELAND — We'll get in on more storm activity this afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Plan on a few more storms during the afternoon with more storms late tonight into early Thursday.

We should be drying nicely midday with 70s settling in for the afternoon. 80s return Friday and we're pushing 90º by Sunday.

What To Expect



Hot & hmuid

Few Strong storms today

Gorgeous Friday

Very warm weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 84º

Thursday: Mainly morning thundershowers.| High: 78º

Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°

Sunday: Hazy sun. | High: 89°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: