Another day of heat, humidity and strong afternoon storms... Plan ahead.

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 24, 2024

CLEVELAND — We'll get in on more storm activity this afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Plan on a few more storms during the afternoon with more storms late tonight into early Thursday.

We should be drying nicely midday with 70s settling in for the afternoon. 80s return Friday and we're pushing 90º by Sunday.

What To Expect

  • Hot & hmuid
  • Few Strong storms today
  • Gorgeous Friday
  • Very warm weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 84º

Thursday: Mainly morning thundershowers.| High: 78º

Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°

Sunday: Hazy sun. | High: 89°

