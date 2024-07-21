Another dry day before a few showers return

CLEVELAND — Sunday will feature more dry time, but there will be a couple of subtle changes. The more noticeable change will be more clouds in the sky. These are mostly high-level clouds, so there will still be filtered sunshine. It will also be slightly more humid and summery, with afternoon temps in the mid-80s.

After several dry days and in the midst of drought, we are in need of rain. There is a system approaching the area during the work week, but the coverage and projected rainfall totals are looking lackluster. There will be a few chances, though, starting Monday and continuing on and off through Thursday. The severe weather threat looks pretty low as well. Temperatures will be very seasonable all week long.

What To Expect



Dry and Seasonal Sunday

Subtle changes on Sunday: more clouds & a bit humid

Few showers possible next week

A seasonable week with temps in the 80s

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More clouds, a touch warmer & a touch more humid. | High: 84º

Monday: A couple of showers are possible. Seasonal temps. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Few storms. More humid. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Few showers and storms. | High: 85º

Thursday: Few showers and storms. Touch cooler.| High: 80º

Friday: Drying out. Seasonal. | High: 82º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 876

