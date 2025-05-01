Another round of damaging storms with more damage, trees down, and power outages expected.

CLEVELAND — Warming up! Temps soaring into the upper 70s today, but humidity is building and storms are on the way. Make sure you have a plan for this afternoon.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop to our west by early afternoon and then slide east through the area by the end of the evening. A few of those storms could reach severe limits with damaging winds and large hail. I can't rule out a tornado or 2 either.
A few more storms are likely again on Friday with highs in the 60s. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. Saturday, Derby Day, cools back down into the 50s with lingering rain showers.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Warm & windy with storms likely. | High: 78º
Friday: Wet & breezy. | High: 64º
Saturday: A few showers. Cooler. | High: 52º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Still below avg. | High: 55º
Monday: Partly sunny. Mild. | High: 64º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 72º
