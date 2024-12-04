Another round of Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Advisories for parts of NE OH

CLEVELAND — Buckle up for our next winter storm. This one will come in waves. The first wave is wind. We're WINDY today. Gusts from 30 to 40mph this afternoon and evening ahead of the storm. Temps jump above freezing briefly with highs near 38º. That leads us to our next wave of the storm. Rain mixing to snow.

The precip starts as rain showers late Wednesday evening. As temps dive back below freezing, the rain changes to snow by midnight but quickly change to snow as temps drop. Plan on a widespread 1" to 3" by Thursday morning. Winds still strong through Thursday but moreso out of the northwest. Areas downwind of Lake Erie could see an additional 6" where squalls persist. Yes, more lake effect snow on the heels of this clipper.

By the weekend we're talking about the rebound!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Windy & a bit warmer with a mix to snow likely late afternoon.| High: 37º

Thursday: Quick clipper with accumulating snow for most areas. Cold. Windy! | High: 29º

Friday: Lake effect snow east of CLE. | High: 31º

Saturday: Light snow is possible. | High: 34º

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 44º

