Another Round of Sunshine and Comfortable Humidity for the Second Half of the Weekend across NEO

CLEVELAND — Another picture-perfect day across NEO! Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, under mainly sunny skies. Humidity levels will once again be spectacular!

Temperatures will begin to return to more seasonal and more above average through the majority of the next week. Highs will be nearing 90 by the end of the work week into next week, along with more noticeable humidity.

Rain chances will be very low to zero for several days. This could be the longest streak of 5 to 7 days of dry weather that we have seen this summer.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Sunny & Warm. | High: 80º

Monday: Warmer temps, still dry. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Touch warmer, still dry. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Touch warmer, still dry. | High: 87º

Thursday: Warm and still dry. | High: 87º

Friday: Warm & muggy. | High: 88º

Saturday: Hot & humid. Partly cloudy. | High: 90º

