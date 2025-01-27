Back to school and work with sun, warmer temps and wind advisories

A WIND ADVISORY in effect for Lorain, Medina, Ashland, Richland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties until 1 AM Tuesday; Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties are under the advisory until 6 AM Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible, especially this evening.

Clouds will be on the increase through the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be around seasonal norms, but with gusty conditions, it will feel more like the Teens when you factor in the Wind Chills.

Tonight's cold front will not only bring cooler temps Tuesday but wind & snow also in that process. Plan on a few snow showers tonight with slick street early Tuesday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes for the AM drive. Snow totals should be low, 1 to 2", but roads could still get slick.

We dry out quickly with some sun by the afternoon and MUCH LESS wind. Temps hold in the 20s and lowers 30s.

Snow returns for some of us Wednesday with lake effect early Thursday. That's about it though. We get back to the thaw Friday. Thawing temps and rain heading into the weekend.

That being said... I am watching another shot of cold Saturday. That'll change the rain back to snow for some of us that can get cold enough. We'll be watching it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Increasing clouds. Warmer but blustery. | High: 35º

Tuesday: More clouds. Snow/mix possible. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 33º

Thursday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 35º

Friday: Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 37º

Saturday: Rain showers/mix. Warmer. | High: 32º

Sunday: Mostly dry & warmer. | High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter