Baseball is back in Cleveland and so is winter weather

CLEVELAND — The last chunk of Arctic Air for the season will settle into Northern Ohio this week.

Tuesday starts with clouds and isolated lake-effect snow showers, the best shot is east of CLE in the snow belt. Sunshine will win out for the afternoon. Highs will get stuck in the middle 30s for the day. The Guardians' home opener looks COLD! Plan for temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s... That's right... Near record-breaking COLD for this year's Home Opener.

We're keeping it chilly the rest of the week with high temperatures Wednesday through Saturday in the 40s. A few inland counties could bump a few degrees above 50 on Thursday and Friday. Watch for a mix of rain and wet snow on Wednesday afternoon. More rain showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Arctic air will finally retreat early next week, with highs closer to 60 by Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Isolated lake effect snow. PM sunshine. Cold.| High: 35º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers late. | High: 45º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Lots of clouds. | High: 48º

Friday: AM showers. Cloudy and cold. | High: 41º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. | High: 45º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Back to average. | High: 54º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 63º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter