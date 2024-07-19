Watch Now
BEAUTIFUL weather with seasonable temperatures this weekend

News 5
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jul 19, 2024

CLEVELAND — Cooler, less humid air is hanging around Northern Ohio with refreshing weather conditions for the next several days.

Plan for picture-perfect weather on Friday, as highs top off in the mid to upper 70s, along with comfortable humidity levels. We should see ample sunshine as well. A big thumbs-up for outdoor activities, gardening, mowing and golfing! Open those windows tonight! Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s with a few clouds. Expect dry weather through the weekend, with gradually increasing temperatures back into the mid-80s.

The typical summer heat & humidity won't be back until early next week. That will bring the return of rain and storm chances by late Monday or Tuesday - which is very needed in the midst of drought!

What To Expect:

  • Cool for July
  • Not humid
  • A great weekend
  • Dry for days
  • Humidity & heat build next week
  • Rain returns mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 78º

Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 82º

Sunday: Sun & clouds, a touch warmer. | High: 84º

Monday: Mainly dry, small PM rain chance. Seasonal temps. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Showers and storms increase. More humid. | High: 82º

