BEAUTIFUL weather with seasonable temperatures this weekend

CLEVELAND — Cooler, less humid air is hanging around Northern Ohio with refreshing weather conditions for the next several days.
Plan for picture-perfect weather on Friday, as highs top off in the mid to upper 70s, along with comfortable humidity levels. We should see ample sunshine as well. A big thumbs-up for outdoor activities, gardening, mowing and golfing! Open those windows tonight! Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s with a few clouds. Expect dry weather through the weekend, with gradually increasing temperatures back into the mid-80s.
The typical summer heat & humidity won't be back until early next week. That will bring the return of rain and storm chances by late Monday or Tuesday - which is very needed in the midst of drought!
What To Expect:
- Cool for July
- Not humid
- A great weekend
- Dry for days
- Humidity & heat build next week
- Rain returns mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 78º
Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 82º
Sunday: Sun & clouds, a touch warmer. | High: 84º
Monday: Mainly dry, small PM rain chance. Seasonal temps. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Showers and storms increase. More humid. | High: 82º
