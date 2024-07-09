Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beryl's impacts coming in waves of rain and wind

Get the latest Power of 5 Forecast from the News 5 weather team!
Weather - rain
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jul 09, 2024

CLEVELAND — I'm watching Beryl's track closely because it'll have an impact on us midweek. Plan on rain from Beryl Wednesday, along with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Nothing dangerous, but definitely impactful for our Wednesday.

As far as Tuesday goes... plan on heat & humidity. Temps Tuesday will soar into the upper 80s, with some spots touching 90º. Super sweaty and eventually stormy. Plan on a few t-storms Tuesday afternoon with an increase in rainfall as we roll into Wednesday.

What To Expect:

  • Big summer heat Tuesday
  • A few t'showers Tuesday afternoon
  • Scattered rain and gusty winds on Wednesday
  • Drying Thursday
  • Warming late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Hot again with a few t-showers. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Beryl. | High: 82º

Thursday: Showers tapering early, comfortable. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º

Saturday: Hot! | High: 89º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018