Beryl's impacts coming in waves of rain and wind

CLEVELAND — I'm watching Beryl's track closely because it'll have an impact on us midweek. Plan on rain from Beryl Wednesday, along with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Nothing dangerous, but definitely impactful for our Wednesday.

As far as Tuesday goes... plan on heat & humidity. Temps Tuesday will soar into the upper 80s, with some spots touching 90º. Super sweaty and eventually stormy. Plan on a few t-storms Tuesday afternoon with an increase in rainfall as we roll into Wednesday.

What To Expect:



Big summer heat Tuesday

A few t'showers Tuesday afternoon

Scattered rain and gusty winds on Wednesday

Drying Thursday

Warming late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Hot again with a few t-showers. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Beryl. | High: 82º

Thursday: Showers tapering early, comfortable. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º

Saturday: Hot! | High: 89º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: