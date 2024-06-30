BIG CHANGES on Sunday with a taste of Fall

CLEVELAND — You can cut the humidity with a knife this morning! But that will not last all day. The cold front is finally moving through this morning. There is not much rain left ahead of the front, but it will kick up the winds and change the wind direction. It will also really drop our temperatures. Highs already happened for many and will continue to drop. This afternoon could be in the 60s for some!

The humidity will also drop, and it will feel very refreshing outside. We stay below average on Monday (the first day of July), with temps only in the low to mid-70s. More warmth and more storms are expected by the middle of the week into the 4th.

Plan for storms for the fourth. We will have more details as we get closer to Independence Day.

What To Expect:



Cooler & dryer on Sunday

Heat building in for mid-week

Plan for a stormy 4th of July

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. and less humid| High: 70º

Monday: Cool for July. Sun and clouds.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Warmer with seasonal temps. Stays dry.| High: 85º

Wednesday: Scattered storms, hotter & humid.| High: 90º

4th of July: Plan for storms. Seasonal temps.| High: 85º

