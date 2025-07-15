Big heat building today, big storms building tomorrow and Thursday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — The big story today is the heat... Plan for a very isolated shower this afternoon, otherwise it will be dry and hot! Highs will be near 90º. After that, our focus shifts to thunderstorms. Temps will still be seasonable and in the mid-80s midweek, but we're even cooler heading into the weekend.

Plan on scattered storms both Wednesday and Thursday. Just like the last few weeks, these summer storms will be creating a feast or famine situation. Any storm that develops will pack a punch and will likely contain frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms. The highest threat for damage is late Wednesday. On the flip side, some communities will miss out on seeing any storms.

Storm chances fade Friday morning, as storms slide east and out of our southeastern communities.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hotter! More sunshine. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Storms likely with heavy rain. | High: 85º

Thursday: Storms likely with heavy rain. | High: 84º

Friday: Drying out early with GREAT temps. | High: 79º

Saturday: Storms return late. | High: 81º

