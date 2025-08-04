Big heat & humidity building across Ohio this week

CLEVELAND — I hope you enjoyed the weekend... That crisp, refreshing air is slowly getting replaced by hot, humid air. We'll feel the difference on Tuesday. Today just looks a bit different. Hazy clouds are filtering some of our bright sunshine. It'll still be bright, though. So enjoy it!
We're pushing upper 80s the rest of the week with little to no rain chances. Our next best shot at rain won't arrive until the end of the weekend. This high pressure may not allow rain to move in util Sunday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Warmer temps, still dry. | High: 83º
Tuesday: Touch warmer, stray shower. | High: 87º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. | High: 86º
Thursday: Warm. Stray shower. | High: 88º
Friday: Warm & muggy. Stray t'shower. | High: 89º
Saturday: Muggy. Stray t'shower. | High: 88º
