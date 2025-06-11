Big heat is here with even more humidity ahead

CLEVELAND — After a crisp start to your morning tomorrow, temperatures will skyrocket into the mid-80s! Summer here we come!

High pressure continues to dominate the area and will keep us dry tomorrow, even as a cold front approaches from the north. At first, this front will not bring much rain to the area, but it stalls near the area and lingers over Ohio through the weekend.

Unfortunately, that means our rain chances are ramping up gradually over the next few days, with the best chance for rain and storms happening on Saturday and Father's Day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Heating up! Staying dry. | High: 84º

Thursday: A few clouds but even warmer. | High: 80º

Friday: Showers try to return, plenty of dry time. | High: 79º

Saturday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Father's Day: Scattered t-storms. | High: 75º

