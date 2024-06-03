Big heat kicking off the work week with relief in sight

CLEVELAND — Fog fading this morning with tons of sun taking over. We're warming up nicely, too. The only curveball is the lake. Lake Erie water temps is still in the 60s. So that cooler air over the lake will sink south and into Ohio. If you're a few miles off of the lake, plan on 80s today... 70s if not. Still warm just not as warm.

More of a south wind Tuesday will keep that cool air over the lake. That means temps are SOARING across Ohio. Some spots will touch 90º. Yikes... Hydrate early and often. It'll be humid, too. Heat index readings in the lower 90s.

We get a break from the heat and humidity AFTER our Wednesday storms. We'll watch the storms midweek for any damage threat. Timing will be important in determining how much fuel they'll have.

What To Expect:



Patchy morning fog

Slim shot at rain today & Tuesday

Big time heat Tuesday

Storms likely Wednesday

Cooler late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer with a slim shot of a shower. | High: 78°

Tuesday: Isolated PM storm. Summer-like. | High: 89°

Wednesday: Storms likely. | High: 82°

Thursday: Few showers. Cooler. | High: 74°

Friday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Cool. | High: 64°

