Big sun and warmth today... Big storms Tuesday

CLEVELAND — We're rebounding QUICKLY after a chilly start to the day. 30s before sunrise, but we're well on our way into the 70s. Upper 70s!

Enjoy the sun and warmth today because Tuesday looks rough. And it's all dependent on the timing of our thunderstorms. Heat & humidity are fuel for thunderstorms. Meaning, if the storms roll in sooner, there will be less heat/humidity and less fuel, so they won't be as strong. On the other hand, any delay would be these storms have more fuel and could bring even more damage to Northern Ohio.

It's something we'll be watching closely. For now, plan on storms rolling in midday with the potential for damage starting around noon.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Full sunshine with a QUICK rebound. | High: 77º

Tuesday: PM storms, some severe. Windy. | High: 76º

Wednesday: Much cooler with a few morning showers. | High: 54º

Thursday: Scattered rain returning. | High: 74º

Friday: Wet & breezy. | High: 62º

