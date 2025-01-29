Big thaw, melt and flood threat coming our way

CLEVELAND — The next fast-moving cold front arrives midday. That means a few snow showers will fly through NE OH as winds shift and temps drop. Temps have held above freezing for the first time this year... for most of us.
Thursday stays dry with a quick warm-up into the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon. Skies will start off sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon.
The next low pressure system will approach Ohio from the southwest late Thursday. Showers will spread in Thursday night and linger through most of Friday. Friday's high temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s.
DAILY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Few snow showers. Windy. | High: 35º -> dropping into 20s during the evening
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. | High: 47º
Friday: Rain likely changing to wet snow late. | High: 44º
Saturday: Mix to snow showers. Colder. | High: 29º
Groundhog Day: Few rain/snow showers. Warmer again. | High: 47º
Monday: More clouds. Seasonal. | High: 40º
