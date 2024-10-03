Big-time afternoon temp rebounds through the weekend

CLEVELAND — Thursday morning Science Class: Clear and calm nights lead to chilly temps. Cooler air is denser than warm air. At night, that dense, cool air settles in the low-lying valleys near rivers and lakes creating fog.

That fog may slow the morning commute in a few spots but I don't expect it to be a widespread issue. As soon as the sun rises, temps warm and that fog evaporates. Then our temperatures are off to the races!

We're back in the middle 70s this afternoon. And those 70s are sticking around this weekend... they will NOT stick around next week. We're tapping into a much cooler pattern starting next week. That cool air rushes in on the heels of strong storms Sunday.

What To Expect:



Chilly nights

Warm afternoons

No rain until late Sunday

MUCH cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Chilly morning followed by a quick rebound. | High: 74º

Friday: More clouds, still mild | High: 75º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, nice | High: 72º

Sunday: Storms returning late, some could be strong. | High: 78º

Monday: A few showers, chilly. | High: 62º

