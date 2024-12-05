Blowing snow, low visibility and frigid temps settling in on the heels of last night's Alberta Clipper

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage & Trumbull Counties through 4 am Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory for Lorain, Medina, & Mahoning Counties through 4 am Friday.

A strong arctic cold front brought bursts of heavy snow along with wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph. Driving will be treacherous as the heavy snow moves by. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches can be expected with the front. Also be prepared for scattered power outages. Wind chill sare in the single digits to start out the day

Behind the Arctic Front, strong northwest winds will turn on the Lake Erie snow machine with snow squalls on-going through the morning rush. Areas downwind of Lake Erie could see an additional 2-6" where squalls persist during the day. The squalls will be quasi-stationary over the Lake Snow Warned area through the morning hours. They will become more transient during the afternoon, with snow bands shifting farther south and west toward Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning, Lorain & Medina Counties. So, burst of snow are possible across a wider area during the day on Thursday. Winds will gust above 40 mph as well, keeping our wind chills in the single digits and teens. Brrrr. Travel will be slow in squalls as visibility lowers and roads become snow-covered and slippery. Highs on Thursday will reach to near 30 degrees.

Quieter weather arrives Friday for most. Although, we will still see isolated snow showers during the day. We could also see another band of lake effect snow set-up along the shoreline over Ashtabula County by late afternoon. This band should not be heavy.

By the weekend we're talking about the rebound! It looks much drier by Saturday with warming temperatures into the 50s by early next week with rain likely - washing away any lingering snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Scattered snow showers & squalls. 2-6" where squalls persist. Cold. Windy! | High: 29º

Friday: Partly sunny. Lake effect snow east of CLE. | High: 31º

Saturday: Light snow is possible. | High: 34º

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 45º

