Break out the jackets, capping the work week with chilly temps (and maybe showers)

CLEVELAND — Chilly air settling into Ohio today. We're hanging out in the 50s all day. Cool north winds, thicker clouds and maybe even isolated rain showers all keeping it a bit dreary.

Yesterday was GORGEOUS... We'll get back to that type of weather this weekend. Sun comes back Friday, warmer temps come back Saturday and some may even hit 70º by Mother's Day on Sunday.

Our next best shot at rain doesn't roll in until Tuesday of next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Much cooler and breezy. Isolated shower. | High: 54º

Friday: Brighter, trying to rebound.| High: 59º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer.| High: 65º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 68º

Monday: More clouds. Warmer| High: 74º

Tuesday: Rain returning with a few showers. | High: 72º

