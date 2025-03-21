Bright but brief rebound today... temps taking another dive this weekend

CLEVELAND — Spring is here! And spring in Ohio is wild... It started yesterday with rain changing to snow. Today, sun returns and temps rebound back to near 50º. Enjoy it! We do the opposite tomorrow.

Saturday starts in the 40s with a few light rain showers. Rain changing to snow by midday though. Temps are taking a dive into the 30s for the afternoon so make sure you're planning ahead. Most weather apps are NOT giving you everything you need to know to plan your day. Plan on 30s most of Saturday with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Dress for wind chills in the teens!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Clouds return late.| High: 52º

Saturday: A few AM rain showers. Isolated PM snow. Chilly.| Afternoon Temps: 35º

Sunday: Milder but soaked late in the day.| High: 46º

Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 45º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. | High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter