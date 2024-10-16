Watch Now
Bright sun helping us thaw quickly after some frosty nights

Sun and Cloud Mix
CLEVELAND — Lake effect rain shutting down this afternoon. It's our third day in a row of rain bands with pockets of hail and a couple snowflakes embedded. Winds are relaxing this afternoon. That means the rain is tapering and eventually clouds fade.

They won't fade quickly enough for temps to recover much today. We may only manage another 50º high this afternoon. Tonight's even colder though. No clouds, no wind, no insulation! We're dipping into the 30s and some spots touching 32º. That means delicate plants will likely see damage early Thursday morning.

The rebound is a good one though. Sun returns and we thaw quickly Thursday afternoon with 60s returning Friday and near 70º this coming weekend. Make plans to get outside!

What To Expect

  • Lake effect t-showers tapering
  • Super Sunny Thursday
  • Gradually warming up

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain showers, still chilly. | High: 50º

Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 56º

Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 65º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 67º

Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 68º

