Brutal cold settling in with a watchful eye on a weekend winter storm

CLEVELAND — Temps are dropping... and will continue to drop all day long! Technically, our high for today will be 37º... but that was at midnight. We'll be in the lower 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the single digits. Frigid!

That's the story through midweek. Low temps at night will dip into the single digits away from Lake Erie, teens lakeside. Daytime temps only hitting about 20º. Layers are key these next couple of days. In addition to the cold, the direction of the wind will be important. Lake effect snow will a threat for the Primary Snowbelt. That means areas east of CLE could see a solid 4" to 8" or more where the squalls set up. That's a three-day total.

Winds shift late week, warming temps above freezing but fueling a potential weekend storm. If we can stay cold enough, big snow numbers. If we're too warm then rain will cut snow totals quite a bit. We're watching it closely!

The cold is going nowhere! Plan for below-average temperatures and even sub-freezing temperatures for days or even weeks to come.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sun, clouds windy & much colder.| High: 24º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Accums likely east. Frigid temps. | High: 20º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers. More accumulation in the snowbelt. Very cold. | High: 22º

Thursday: Lake effect snow & cold. | High: 28º

Friday: Thawing out!| High: 35º

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm.| High: 33º

