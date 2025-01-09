Brutal cold today & tomorrow before our next snowstorm rolls in

CLEVELAND — Grab your warmest coat! Relentless arctic air has settled across Northern Ohio. We will see below normal temperatures through this weekend and beyond.

Most of Thursday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine as highs climb into the lower and middle 20s for the day.

Our next widespread snow comes with another Southeastern US winter storm. We'll be on the northern fringe of the system again. Look for steady light to moderate snow Friday night through Saturday morning., Right now, I don't expect much more than 1 to 3 inches of accumulation for this event here. Still slick spots will be possible through Friday night and Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Some sunshine. Still frigid. | High: 23º

Friday: Snow returns late afternoon. | High: 26º

Saturday: Snow showers. Mainly morning. A few lake effect snow bands by late afternoon. | High: 27º

Sunday: Early flakes. Drying out. Still cold. | High: 29º

Monday: Few snow showers. | High: 30º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Accums likely. Colder again. | High: 24º

