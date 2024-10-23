Buckle up... Temperature swings are dominating the forecast through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east across the area Wednesday afternoon. We could see an isolated rain shower with that front Wednesday as well. We will chill down during the afternoon from our midday highs in the lower and middle 70s.
Thursday see sunshine return but grab a sweater. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s.
That chill only settles in for 1 day. Friday we jump back into the 60s. Quick rebound before our next stronger cold front. We're back with rain and 50s heading into the weekend.
What To Expect
- Windy & warm today
- Isolated showers today
- Much Cooler Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Isolated showers. More clouds. Breezy. | High: 70º
Thursday: Breezy, and much cooler. | High: 56º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. | High: 65º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Warmer. | High: 57º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter