Buckle up... Temperature swings are dominating the forecast through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east across the area Wednesday afternoon. We could see an isolated rain shower with that front Wednesday as well. We will chill down during the afternoon from our midday highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Thursday see sunshine return but grab a sweater. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s.

That chill only settles in for 1 day. Friday we jump back into the 60s. Quick rebound before our next stronger cold front. We're back with rain and 50s heading into the weekend.

What To Expect



Windy & warm today

Isolated showers today

Much Cooler Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated showers. More clouds. Breezy. | High: 70º

Thursday: Breezy, and much cooler. | High: 56º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Warmer. | High: 57º

