CHILLED Saturday before another warm-up

CLEVELAND — A cold front moved through Northern Ohio on Friday, ushering heavy rain and storms that led to flooding Friday evening, but also will bring cooler weather for the weekend. The high temperature on Saturday happened around midnight in the low 60s but dropped into the 40s by sunrise and will barely rise during the afternoon

Plan for temperatures in the 40s and low 50s for the rest of the day. A few lingering chilly showers will be possible through mid-morning, and clouds will be trying to clear, but it could take until this evening for our eastern communities.

With decreasing clouds and cooler air in place, tonight and early Sunday will be FRIGID! 40s are expected along the lakeshore, but mid to upper 30s are likely inland. After that chilly start, temperatures will increase to the low 60s, which is pretty typical for the end of April..

The cool down does not last long, though - we will warm quickly again by early next week. 70s return on Monday and 80s on Tuesday.

We will also be watching for the next round of storms on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already posted a severe risk for the entire viewing area for Tuesday afternoon/evening. The time to plan is now!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Drying out as temps dive. | High: 50º but falling into the 40s

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 60º

Monday: Warmer and still dry. | High: 75º

Tuesday: PM storms, some severe. Windy. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Clearing out. Cooler. | High: 57º

