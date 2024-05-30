Chilly for late May but MUCH drier

CLEVELAND — It is a little chilly to start your Thursday! Temperatures have fallen back into the 40s. You might need a Spring jacket starting out early Thursday. I turned the heat on in my car driving to work!

We finally dry out for Thursday and Friday with more sunshine moving our way. Temperatures will continue to lag a bit below normal. Highs during the afternoon on Thursday will range in the upper 60s to low 70s. We warm slightly by the end of the work week. Friday's highs will be seasonable in the mid 70s.

Even warmer air returns on Saturday. Highs will climb up to near 80 degrees. However, with the warmth returning, so does the rain and storm chance. Saturday looks to start off dry, but PM rain and storms are expected to move in from the west during the afternoon/evening.

Scattered showers will linger into early afternoon on Sunday. Highs will range in the middle and upper 70s.

What To Expect:

Cool lows in the 40s Thursday morning

Much drier for Thursday/Friday

Seasonable by Friday

Rain chances return this weekend

Warming back up

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Finally drying out, cool sunshine. | High: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal temps.| High: 74

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer, PM rain. | High: 80

Sunday: Morning showers. Warm. | High: 77

