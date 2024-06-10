Cloudy, breezy, cool... Sweata Weatha!

CLEVELAND — Typically our June afternoons are hot, humid and bright... Not today. But enjoy it because the sun and heat will be right back. We're cloudy, breezy and cool today with highs barely jumping back into the lower 60s.
We should clear out late with much less wind... that means tonight we drop. We're starting Tuesday off in the 40s! Sweaters! Or at least a light jacket. You won't need it for long though... we're rebounding QUICKLY with a ton of sun Tuesday. Most of us hit about 70º followed by 70s and 80s the rest of the week. Our best shot at thunderstorms this week is Friday.
What To Expect:
- Cloudy, breezy & cool today
- Chilly tonight
- More sun ahead
- More heat ahead, too
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Cloudy & cool with a breezy northwest wind. | High: 63º
Tuesday: Chilly start but sun helps us rebound. | High: 69º
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. | High: 78º
Thursday: Even hotter with a slim shot at thunder late in the day. | High: 85º
Friday: Scattered storms. | High: 79º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter