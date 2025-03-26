Watch Now
Cold and snowy today, but the rebound is a BIG one... and it starts tomorrow!

Lake effect snow blankets parts of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on March 3
CLEVELAND — We're cold today thanks to a BREEZY Northwest wind. Temps struggle all day to make it out of the 30s. Cleveland may only touch 40 degrees before dipping back into the 20s overnight. Winter won't let us go!

Until tomorrow, we're back into the lower 50s Thursday, near 60 degrees Friday and well into the 60s this weekend. Make plans to get outside, but make sure you plan around the rain.

Plan on isolated light rain Thursday, followed by better rain chances Friday and Saturday. I'm expecting a few t-showers both days with a breezy southwest wind and occasional rumbles of thunder.

Sunday is a big day. The potential for severe storms is growing, and we're more likely to get in on a busy day. It's still five days away, so we can't get specific, but for now, if you have the option, pick Saturday for outdoor fun this weekend.

The setup supports heavy rain, damaging wind, and maybe even tornadoes across the midwest and into Ohio.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect snow, cold!| High: 40º

Thursday: Isolated rain but warmer. | High: 52º

Friday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 60°

Saturday: Few showers. Warmer. | High: 69°

Sunday: Strong storms possible | High: 65°

Monday: Temps diving as rain changes to snow. | High: 40° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Cold. Blustery. Snow? | High: 40°

