Cold & snowy today with more snow and even colder temps ahead.

CLEVELAND — We're cold! Single-digit nights, wind chills below 0º and a couple rounds of snow. Today's snow will be here by midday with light to moderate showers through the afternoon. Plan on an inch or so for most of us. That means roads will get slick during the afternoon drive. Be safe. We'll be battling the cold, too. Highs this afternoon will only be around 20º. If we're lucky. Some spots wont make it out of the teens. Yikes!

We'll dip back into the single digits again tonight with no real rebound again tomorrow. Highs back near 20º with lake effect snow east of Cleveland. Thursday is a bit warmer but snow makes another return. A quick-moving clipper heading across the Great Lakes could drop another couple inches of snow.

Friday looks GREAT! Thawing temps with highs in the middle 30s! Enjoy it though because it won't last. rain and snow return Saturday and some of the coldest air we've seen in years heading our way. High temps may not make it out of the single digits!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered snow (Trace to 2") Could be higher in the snow belt. Frigid temps. | High: 19º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers. More accumulation in the snowbelt. Very cold. | High: 22º

Thursday: Lake effect snow & cold. | High: 28º

Friday: Thawing out!| High: 35º

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm.| High: 36º

