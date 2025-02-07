Cold sun today with another round of ice this weekend

CLEVELAND — Temps dove overnight with a breezy northeast wind. I'm even tracking some lake effect snow for parts of the snowbelt. Lake Erie is over 90% covered in ice but that's only limiting the lake effect snow machine. Thankfully winds relax midday. Before that happens though, roads will get slick. Be safe.

Temps this afternoon feel the effect of that wind. Most of us hold in the middle 20s for afternoon highs. Keep the layers on! Clouds come back tonight ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

By Saturday afternoon/evening, another wintry mix will target NEO and continue into early Sunday morning. Right now it looks like a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations are likely so be extremely cautious late Saturday into Sunday.

Thankfully everything should be gone by midday Sunday so this shouldn't affect your Super Bowl Plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: More sunshine but temps struggle! | High: 26º

Saturday: Snow, sleet & freezing rain... accumulation possible. | High: 32º

Sunday: Cold air returns with lake effect snow possible - especially early. | High: 30º

Monday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 28º

Tuesday: More clouds with a shot at snow. | High: 31º

