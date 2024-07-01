Comfy start to a hot & stormy work week

CLEVELAND — July and the work week kicking off with a refreshing day. Plan on a TON of sun, but that north breeze will keep temps quite a bit under July norms. We're only in the lower and middle 70s today. The heat comes back tomorrow. The humidity comes back on Wednesday, and the storms follow right after.

We're back in the 80s Tuesday with highs near 90º Wednesday. That heat, plus the increasing humidity, will fuel storms Wednesday afternoon/evening. Some could be strong, with damage possible. The front that sparks Wednesday's storms will stall out just south of us Thursday. That should keep the bulk of the storms south Thursday, but not all of them. We'll watch the radar for your Independence Day cookouts and fireworks displays.

What To Expect:



Fall-like?!?

Heat returns Tuesday

Storms return Wednesday

Plan on a few storms on the 4th of July

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cool for July. More sunshine.| High: 71º

Tuesday: South winds return and bring big time heat back.| High: 88º

Wednesday: Hot & humid with scattered strong storms.| High: 90º

4th of July: Very humid with a few storms around.| High: 84º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 85º

