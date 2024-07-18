Cool and Comfortable for July

CLEVELAND — A cold front has finally cleared NEO, bringing cooler and less humid air. Rain chances are over for the next several days.
Plan for picture-perfect weather on Thursday and Friday, as highs top off in the mid to upper 70s, along with comfortable humidity levels. We should see quite a bit of sunshine on both days. A big thumbs-up for outdoor activities, gardening, mowing and golfing!
The typical summer heat & humidity won't be back until early next week. That will bring the return of rain and storm chances by mid-week - which is very needed in the midst of drought!
What To Expect:
- Drying out
- Much less humid
- Cooler for Thursday and Friday
- A great weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Drier and cooler.| High: 75º
Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 78º
Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 81º
Sunday: Sun & clouds, a touch warmer. | High: 83º
