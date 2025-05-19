Start of a cool and wet week

CLEVELAND — It will be a crisp start to your morning. Monday will stay mainly dry. Temperatures will once again be well below average, as highs will only be in the low to mid-60s by Monday afternoon.

Rain chances increase by Tuesday. Rain will start in our southwestern communities.

The chance for showers increases for everyone from Wednesday through early Friday. The best chance of the pockets of heavy rain will happen on Thursday. On and off showers continue on Thursday.

The atmosphere will try hard to dry out by the end of the week and into the holiday weekend, but a couple of showers look possible, mainly early on Saturday and a few on Memorial Day.

After Wednesday's rain, it'll be even COOLER to end the week, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60! That is at least 10 degrees below average for the middle of May! Brrrr!

It looks like below-average temperatures could hang out until early June!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sun and Clouds. Cool for May. | High: 62º

Tuesday: More clouds. A few PM showers. | High: 64º

Wednesday: T-showers likely. Heavy at times. Still cool. | High: 62º

Thursday: Cooler. Scattered showers. | High: 58º

Friday: Still cool. Scattered showers. | High: 58º

