Cool for May, but dry...for now

CLEVELAND — It might be mid-May, but it will feel chilly for the next several days.

We're stuck in the lower 60s Sunday through Wednesday. There will be some clouds throughout the day but peaks of sunshine with variable clouds all day long. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but otherwise it will stay dry. Breezy winds will relax today and become more northerly by this evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool. Lows will be in the 40s! It will be a crisp start to your morning on Monday. Monday will stay mainly dry. There is a system to our SW and could bring a stray shower to our southwestern communities.

Rain chances increase by Tuesday. Once again, the highest chance will be to the SW and most likely Tuesday evening.

The chance for showers increases for everyone from Wednesday through early Friday. After Wednesday's rain, it'll be even COOLER to end the week, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60! That is at least 10 degrees below average for the middle of May! Brrrr!

It looks like below-average temperatures could hang out until early June!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 62º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 61º

Tuesday: More clouds. A few PM showers. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers. Still cool. | High: 63º

Thursday: Cooler. Scattered showers. | High: 57º

Friday: Still cool. A few lingering showers. | High: 60º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter