Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool Halloween With A Few Showers

items.[0].image.alt
WEWS
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 08:55:08-04

CLEVELAND — Overall, weather looks pretty good for the Browns game today and any Halloween plans. However, there will be a little rain to dodge.

A few more rain showers are possible today. There will be more dry time than soggy weather! So don't plan on a soaked Browns game but a brief shower cannot be ruled out.

Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect shower. Temperatures should hold steady in the 50s during the game. Showers may increase a bit by this evening just in time for Trick or Treating.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Feeling like fall today in the 50s
  • Mostly cloudy and cool
  • A few more showers expected by evening may impact trick or treat plans
  • Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: A few more showers possible, especially by evening. Mostly cloudy & cool. Breezy.| High: 57º

Monday: Chilly but drier. | High: 52º

Tuesday: Stray showers. Even cooler. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Few lake effect showers. Even cooler. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018