Cool Halloween With A Few Showers

CLEVELAND — Overall, weather looks pretty good for the Browns game today and any Halloween plans. However, there will be a little rain to dodge.

A few more rain showers are possible today. There will be more dry time than soggy weather! So don't plan on a soaked Browns game but a brief shower cannot be ruled out.

Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect shower. Temperatures should hold steady in the 50s during the game. Showers may increase a bit by this evening just in time for Trick or Treating.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Feeling like fall today in the 50s

Mostly cloudy and cool

A few more showers expected by evening may impact trick or treat plans

Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: A few more showers possible, especially by evening. Mostly cloudy & cool. Breezy.| High: 57º

Monday: Chilly but drier. | High: 52º

Tuesday: Stray showers. Even cooler. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Few lake effect showers. Even cooler. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: