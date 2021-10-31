Cool Halloween With A Few Showers

CLEVELAND — Overall, weather looks pretty good for the Browns game today and any Halloween plans. However, there will be a little rain to dodge.
A few more rain showers are possible today. There will be more dry time than soggy weather! So don't plan on a soaked Browns game but a brief shower cannot be ruled out.
Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect shower. Temperatures should hold steady in the 50s during the game. Showers may increase a bit by this evening just in time for Trick or Treating.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Feeling like fall today in the 50s
- Mostly cloudy and cool
- A few more showers expected by evening may impact trick or treat plans
- Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: A few more showers possible, especially by evening. Mostly cloudy & cool. Breezy.| High: 57º
Monday: Chilly but drier. | High: 52º
Tuesday: Stray showers. Even cooler. | High: 48º
Wednesday: Few lake effect showers. Even cooler. | High: 46º
