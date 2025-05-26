Cool sunshine for Memorial Day

CLEVELAND — It is a CHILLY start to your Memorial Day. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures fell into the low 40s and even the upper 30s early today.

The good news is that temperatures will be *slightly* warmer for the holiday on Monday. We'll touch the middle 60s to the low 70s today. Closer to the lake, mid-60s are expected, but 70s are possible farther inland. We will stay dry all day long.

Clouds will be increasing by tonight. With more clouds, temperatures will not fall nearly as far tonight/Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s early Tuesday.

The increase of clouds is a sign of some changes! A system to our southwest will bring back the chance for rain. It will be gradual increase in rain chances. Tuesday morning looks dry for everyone but rain returns in our southern communities by Tuesday PM. The best chance for rain will be along and south of US 30.

Rain and storm chances increase for everyone on Wednesday. Pockets of heavier rain will be possible. The severe threat looks low for Wednesday, but we will continue to monitor the potential.

A few hit-and-miss showers will linger for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal norms. We will only be a few degrees shy of par for the middle and end of this week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Memorial Day: Cool sunshine. Calm winds. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Rain returning late. Near norm.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Best chance for rain this week. Heavier rain possible + few storms. | High: 69º

Thursday: Few showers. Seasonal. | High: 71º

Friday: Few Showers. Seasonal. | High: 72º

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter