Cooling down with better storm chances

CLEVELAND — The heat wave is over!! AND we are bringing back rain and storm chances on Sunday. This is our best chance for rain and storms in over a week. We are waking up to morning rain, but that is not the only chance for wet weather today. Additional storms are expected to develop by the late morning and into this evening.

These storms look scattered, so they will be hit-and-miss in nature. However, if you get under one of these storms, they could pack a punch. Storms could become strong or severe today. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and hail. The tornado threat is low but never zero. Have a plan to dodge any storm: "When thunder roars, get indoors!"

These storms are being brought to us by a cold front. This cold front puts a stop to the heat wave. Plan for temps in the mid 80s on Sunday and even cooler temperatures returning on Monday. We may not even crack 80 degrees on Monday. The week ahead will feature yo-yo temperatures. More 70s and more 90s ahead!

Stay cool!

What To Expect:

Warm and muggy temps

Morning rain on Sunday

Scattered storms with heavy rain/strong winds/hail

Some relief by Sunday evening into Monday

Much cooler on Monday

Warm again on Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Heat dome breaks. Scattered strong storms.| High: 84º

Monday: Much cooler temps.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Storms possible. Toasty again.| High: 89º

Wednesday: Storms are possible again. Not as warm.| High: 86º

Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 78º

Friday: Few showers. Warmer.| High: 85º

