Counting down to the end of this relentless heat wave

CLEVELAND — We're over alf way through this heat wave... Counting down rather than counting up. Only 3 days left starting with today. The dome breaks Sunday! Until then... keep cool!

Another day of 90+ degree heat. Intense humidity will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire work week. Find more information here.

This intense heat and humidity also will spark more sporadic strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms will fade away quickly during the evening hours. Skies will be partly cloudy all night with muggy lows between 70 & 75 degrees.

We'll see more intense heat and humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s. Expect a few isolated storms to pop up again during the heat of the afternoon as well.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! The best chance for a few storms will be in the afternoons during peak heating. The relief from these storms will be brief, and not everyone will see it.

Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Heat Advisory through Friday evening

Afternoons lower & middle 90sº

Mornings/nights in the 70s

A few afternoon storms each day

Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few PM storms.| High: 91º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 89º

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Sunday: Heat dome breaks. Scattered storms.| High: 87º

Monday: Few storms, much cooler temps.| High: 80º

