DAMAGE POSSIBLE: Strong afternoon storms building across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Clouds increase quickly on Wednesday. I can't rule out an isolated morning thundershower. Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon ahead of another cold front. A couple of the storms east of Interstate 71 could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats through early evening. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the lower and middle 80s.

Thursday stays dry behind the cold front with slightly cooler and less humid conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Friday warms up back into the lower 80s with a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Saturday includes a 50/50 shot you'll see a thunderstorm with highs near 80.

Sunday is a big picnic day. You might need a plan B with widely scattered showers moving in during the afternoon.

Memorial Day Monday looks to be the wettest weekend day with scattered showers and storms. Highs will stop in the middle 70s.

What To Expect:



Damaging storms are possible on Wednesday

More seasonable late week

Isolated rain Friday through Sunday

Better chance for rain & storms on Memorial Day

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Storms could be damaging.| High: 84º

Thursday: A few t-showers south. | High: 79º

Friday: Slim shot at storms, mainly late. | High: 80º

Saturday: A few t-storms possible. | High: 76º

Sunday: A few t-storms possible. | High: 77º

Memorial Day: Cloudy and seasonable with storms possible. | High: 72º

