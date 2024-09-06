Damaging storms racing through Ohio followed by the coolest temps we've seen in months

CLEVELAND — A vigorous cold front approaching from the west. Strong thunderstorms will develop along the front right around lunchtime for the I-71 corridor and points west. Those storms will quickly slide east during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could be severe with damaging winds. large hail and heavy rain. Highs on Friday will vary from the upper 70s in northern counties to the upper 80s for Canton and points south.

Those Scattered thunderstorms will fade Friday night with only a few showers left late into early Saturday morning. Saturday turns blustery and much cooler with high temperatures struggling into the lower 60s. With a northwest wind flow and very cold air aloft, I expect to see Lake Effect rain showers slide in off of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon and evening. Water spouts are also possible over the lake on Saturday.

Browns Football Sunday will be breezy with temps holding in the 60s most of the day. I can't rule out a sprinkle but most of the day is dry... just cool!

What To Expect:



Storms return today

Be on alert for Friday Night Football

Another chilly shot this weekend

Drier & cooler for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Strong storms with damage possible.| High: 80º

Saturday: Scattered showers early. Lots of clouds. Lake effect showers during the afternoon. Much Cooler.| High: 61º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers northeast. Cool.| High: 68º

Monday: Dry and comfortable.| High: 76º

