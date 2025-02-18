Frigid cold air settling in

CLEVELAND — The core of the cold arctic air is here. High temperatures will get stuck in the lower and middle teens during the afternoon. Wind chills hanging near zero degrees again during the day. After some morning sunshine, clouds will start filtering back in during the afternoon.

Cold again Wednesday as temps dip at into the dsingle digits again to start the day with only teens for the afternoon. Our next shot at snow arrives Wednesdaynigh and into Thursay. Plan on scattered light snow during the Thursday morning commute. I don't expect any significant accumulations. Trace to 2", maybe.

The Arctic air retreats this weekend. Milder temperatures above freezing will arrive Saturday or Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Morning sunshine. Increasing PM clouds.| High: 15º

Wednesday: Arctic chill continues. More snow in southern Ohio. | High: 17º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Still cold. | High: 22º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 24º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. | High: 32º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 38º

