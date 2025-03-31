Dodging light showers as temps take a DIVE

CLEVELAND — Ignore your apps... They're wrong... Mostly. Technically, our high temp today is in the upper 50s. But, that was EARLY this morning. Temps are dropping all day. Don't plan on 50s, plan on 40s by midday and even 30s by sunset. We'll be dodging a few light rain showers but nothing heavy and nothing compared to last night's thunderstorms. Those are all well east of us now.

We stay chilly Tuesday with highs barely making it back to 40º. Some of us won't make it out of the 30s. Keep the coats Tuesday but shed them Wednesday! We're back in the middle 60s.

Plan on strong to potentially damaging storms Wednesday fueled by that warmth and again Thursday with some heavy rain likely. Timing will be the driving force in how strong each round can get.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Temps fall. Rain early. | High: 40° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Staying cool after isolated AM flakes. | High: 40°

Wednesday: Warmer. Storms Return (Some storms could be Severe). | High: 65°

Thursday: Rain lingers. Blustery. | High: 65°

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. | High: 52°

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 49°

Sunday: Rain possible, chilly. | High: 47º

