Dodging storms as we make plans for a soggy weekend ahead

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's storms were STRONG. Most areas got in on some well-needed heavy rain while a few areas got the not-so-needed hail, wind, and tornadoes. Today's threat for storms does NOT include damaging storms. We'll get in on heavy rain and thunder but damage from wind, hail, and tornadoes is not likely.
Plan on scattered storms midday with a gradual tapering for the evening commute. Our Wednesday evening will be increasingly dry. That trend continues into Thursday with only a few t-showers. And that shot at rain Thursday is mainly south. Most of us are dry on Thursday. All of us are dry on Friday.
Rain returns this weekend as the remnants of Helene push tropical rains in our direction.
What To Expect:
- Scattered t-storms today
- Temps staying closer to the norm
- Rain from Helene this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Scat'd thundershowers. | High: 74º
Thursday: A few t-showers south, mainly dry and seasonable. | High: 73º
Friday: More clouds. Pleasant. | High: 77º
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers from the remnants of Helene. | High: 78º
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered tropical showers. | High: 75º
