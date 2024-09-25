Dodging storms as we make plans for a soggy weekend ahead

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's storms were STRONG. Most areas got in on some well-needed heavy rain while a few areas got the not-so-needed hail, wind, and tornadoes. Today's threat for storms does NOT include damaging storms. We'll get in on heavy rain and thunder but damage from wind, hail, and tornadoes is not likely.

Plan on scattered storms midday with a gradual tapering for the evening commute. Our Wednesday evening will be increasingly dry. That trend continues into Thursday with only a few t-showers. And that shot at rain Thursday is mainly south. Most of us are dry on Thursday. All of us are dry on Friday.

Rain returns this weekend as the remnants of Helene push tropical rains in our direction.

What To Expect:



Scattered t-storms today

Temps staying closer to the norm

Rain from Helene this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scat'd thundershowers. | High: 74º

Thursday: A few t-showers south, mainly dry and seasonable. | High: 73º

Friday: More clouds. Pleasant. | High: 77º

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers from the remnants of Helene. | High: 78º

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered tropical showers. | High: 75º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter