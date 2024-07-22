Dodging t-showers as we kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — Quite the unsettled pattern taking shape. Not bringing us enough rain to end the drought but it may be enough to put a dent in it. The problem is that this week's rain chances aren't widespread, and they're not soaking rains.

Today's is scattered and mostly light. There will be a few embedded thunderstorms with brief downpours but most won't see more than a couple tenths of an inch of rain. We still need to plan for the showers today. Also, plan on 80s. Those 80s hang around the next couple of days, along with a few more t-showers each day.

Thursday is our best shot at storms. A cold front will drop us into the 70s briefly and bring more storms.

What To Expect



Scattered t-showers today

More and more humid

Best rain shot: Thursday

Gorgeous Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered showers. Few rumbles of thunder. | High: 83º

Tuesday: A few t-storms. | High: 85º

Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 86º

Thursday: Our best shot this week at t-storms| High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: