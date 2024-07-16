Dodging thunderstorms as temps soar to near 90º today

CLEVELAND — A line of severe storms near Chicago will slid east and weakened last night. They're sliding across Northern Ohio this morning. Much of this line will have greatly weakened. But there still are a few stormswith downpours and frequent lightning. A storm or 2 may even have a brief damaging wind gust near 60 miles per hour.

A cold front will then move through the region this afternoon and spark the chance for a few more storms. The best chance for these storms will be across the southern portions of our viewing area from Mansfield to Medina, Akron, Canton & Youngstown. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon as well.

Rain chances taper off tonight into early Wednesday. However, an isolated storm could pop up Wednesday just about anywhere.

Plan on highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday before dropping drastically Wednesday through Friday. I'm talking about temps in the 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday!

What To Expect:



Another round of strong storms pre-dawn Tuesday

A few storms Tuesday afternoon

Isolated storms linger on Wednesday

Cooler and more refreshing late-week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Few strong storms.| High: 87º

Wednesday: Early showers, cooler.| High: 80º

Thursday: Drier and cooler.| High: 72º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 77º

Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 80º

Sunday: Sun & clouds, even warmer. | High: 82º

